Cormark Has Strong Forecast for Eldorado Gold Q1 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.93. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 747,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 335,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

