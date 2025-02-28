Cormark Weighs in on EQB’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $11.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.68. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQB. Desjardins reduced their price objective on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price target on EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.80.

TSE EQB opened at C$101.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$78.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

