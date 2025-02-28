Northland Capmk Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CECO

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

CECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Up 2.7 %

CECO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $880.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.