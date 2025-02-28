HC Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.