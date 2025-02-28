A&I Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

