Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

