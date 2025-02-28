Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $9.43 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

