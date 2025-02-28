Towerview LLC Lowers Position in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Towerview LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Gyrodyne comprises 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 0.15% of Gyrodyne worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in Gyrodyne by 17.4% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Gyrodyne stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Gyrodyne, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

