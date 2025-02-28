A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New $542,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.59. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

