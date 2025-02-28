A&I Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 38,818 TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. TCW Transform 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOTE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 794,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

