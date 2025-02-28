Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 15,200 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

