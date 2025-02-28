A&I Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after buying an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AES by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000,000 after buying an additional 892,500 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at about $17,390,000. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of AES by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,235,000 after buying an additional 732,457 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 53.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 553,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

AES Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

