iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $97,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

