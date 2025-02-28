Linscomb Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 143,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 645,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

