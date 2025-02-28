A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 615,076 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 492,160 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 578.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

