EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells $15,325.92 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $15,325.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 140,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,037.84. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $16,442.80.

EVER stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 172,785 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 399,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

