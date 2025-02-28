Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Rises By 259.6%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 259.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hongli Group Stock Performance
HLP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.
Hongli Group Company Profile
