Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Rises By 259.6%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 259.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

HLP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Get Hongli Group alerts:

Hongli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.