WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 238.6% in February

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.09% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GTR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

