Insider Buying: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
