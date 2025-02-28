HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Update

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 260,000 shares of HWH International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,537,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,577.50. The trade was a 11.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Free Report) by 303.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWH opened at $1.73 on Friday. HWH International has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

