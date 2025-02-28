Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

