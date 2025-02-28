Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DIVD opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Altrius Global Dividend ETF alerts:

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.