Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
DIVD opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96.
About Altrius Global Dividend ETF
