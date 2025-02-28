7,587 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 3.3% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $563.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.89 and a 200-day moving average of $527.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

