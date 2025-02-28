Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $25.15.
About Build Bond Innovation ETF
