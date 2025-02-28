ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SIXL)

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SIXL opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.
About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
