ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SIXL)

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIXL opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

