Top Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, Vistra, Micron Technology, and Vertiv are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily engaged in producing goods, managing heavy machinery, or providing infrastructure and transportation services. These stocks typically represent companies that experience cyclical demand linked to economic growth, public spending on infrastructure, and overall industrial production trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.64. 59,926,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,197,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.51. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $928.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.84. 9,295,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,252,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.24 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.46.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $11.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.52. 9,407,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70. Vistra has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,189,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

