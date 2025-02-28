Esports Stocks To Watch Now – February 27th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that participate in the competitive digital gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, and hardware manufacturers. These stocks offer investors exposure to a rapidly growing market driven by increasing viewership, sponsorships, and global fan engagement in professional video gaming events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 4,181,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.73. 119,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,239. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.54.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 223,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.39.

