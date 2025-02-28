NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS) Declares Dividend of $0.59

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5897 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EGGS opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Company Profile

The NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (EGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income, benefit from the upside value of the equities, and hedge downside risks using a laddered options strategy EGGS was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

