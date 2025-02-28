NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS) Declares Dividend of $0.59

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5897 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EGGS opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $40.13.
NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Company Profile
