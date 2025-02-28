Technology Stocks To Research – February 27th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies operating within the technology sector, which includes industries such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and telecommunications. They are often characterized by rapid innovation and high growth potential, but can also be more volatile compared to stocks in other sectors due to fast-changing market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.60. 260,094,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,509,406. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.38. 20,950,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,231,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.39.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $669.69. 7,512,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,622,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $650.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.62.

