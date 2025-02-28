Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $319,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

DEHP opened at $25.32 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $184.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.