James Eric Bjornholt Sells 3,724 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after buying an additional 3,912,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

