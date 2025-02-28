PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

PYLD opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

