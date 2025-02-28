Fortress Financial Group LLC Invests $4.05 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

