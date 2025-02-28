K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 100 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of DSGX opened at $110.27 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

