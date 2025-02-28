Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $139.65 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

