Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 900 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after acquiring an additional 106,193 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Cintas by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average is $208.56. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.15 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group cut their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

