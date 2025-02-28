Nwam LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

