Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 66.40% and a negative net margin of 296,358.74%.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 9.57 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.95. Eco has a one year low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.