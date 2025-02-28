Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 66.40% and a negative net margin of 296,358.74%.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of LON:ECO opened at GBX 9.57 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.95. Eco has a one year low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 16.25 ($0.20).
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
