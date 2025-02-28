Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.070-0.000 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,017.04. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,756.27. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $1,281,201 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

