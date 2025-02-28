Aviva (LON:AV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%.
Aviva Trading Up 4.2 %
LON AV opened at GBX 546.80 ($6.89) on Friday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 390.70 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 485.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87.
Insider Activity
In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £4,594.20 ($5,790.52). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
