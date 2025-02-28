Aviva (LON:AV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Aviva Trading Up 4.2 %

LON AV opened at GBX 546.80 ($6.89) on Friday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 390.70 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 485.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87.

Insider Activity

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £4,594.20 ($5,790.52). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 579 ($7.30).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

