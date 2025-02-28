Veridan Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 31,420 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,968,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,485,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWL stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

