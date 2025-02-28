Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOV opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.11. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $163.32 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.