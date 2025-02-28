Veridan Wealth LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.