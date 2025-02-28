Tufton Capital Management Sells 406 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

