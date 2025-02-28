Veridan Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,705 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

QUAL stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

