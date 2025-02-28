Veridan Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 27,136 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

EWX stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $757.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

