William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for SKWD Earnings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $30,454.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,965.52. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 747,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,352,094. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,866 in the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

