Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 7,441 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $59.52 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.