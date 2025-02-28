What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for PARA Q3 Earnings?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.24 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,230,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,154,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,695,000 after buying an additional 6,848,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,202,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $21,229,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

