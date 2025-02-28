Q2 EPS Estimate for Emerson Electric Decreased by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

